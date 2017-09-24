Even Miesha Tate Doesn’t Want to See Cris Cyborg Slaughter Ronda Rousey

Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey have a storied rivalry. But even though Tate lost twice to Rousey via armbar, and the two have constantly been at odds, she doesn’t wish the fury of Cris “Cyborg” Justino upon her enemy.

In a recent interview, Rousey’s longtime coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, said that if Rousey were to fight just one more time, he would want it to be against Cyborg, another of Rousey’s rivals.

“That’s the one,” Tarverdyan said on The MMA Hour. “I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow.”

Though Rousey and Cyborg have never set foot in the cage to compete, they have long hurled insults at each other, primarily when each was at the top of her respective weight class.

That’s not where they are at now. Cyborg is still riding high, finally having captured the UFC featherweight title, but Rousey is on the outs. The former queen of the women’s side of the sport, Rousey was crushed in her two most recent trips to the Octagon, being knocked out by Holly Holm and current champion Amanda Nunes.

With other options outside of combat sports, most insiders agree that it is unlikely that Rousey will ever fight again.

So what if she did return and Tarverdyan got his wish of a Cyborg vs. Rousey match-up?

Most nobody wants to see that now, not even Cyborg. Nearly everyone sees what was probably true even when Rousey was atop the bantamweight division, Cyborg is too big, too aggressive, and too explosive for Rousey. Most everyone sees that, save for Tarverdyan. Even Tate wouldn’t wish unleashing Cyborg on Rousey.

“That would be ridiculous. It’s just nonsense to even think about that. I cannot believe that Edmond would suggest something so asinine,” Tate said on her new podcast, MMA Tonight.

TRENDING > Ric Flair’s Daughter Annoyed by Ronda Rousey Hounding (Video)

“It’s just kind of silly. I think Edmond just wants another payday so he can try to pay off his bankruptcy issues. Poor Ronda. I’m not her biggest fan, but I wouldn’t even want to see that fight. I wouldn’t want to see her get slaughtered by Cyborg at this point in her career.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram