Evan Dunham: ‘We’ll See Conor McGregor Back This Year’

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No. 14 ranked lightweight Evan Dunham hasn’t lost a fight since July 2014 and hopes to continue to climb up the rights on the 155-pound division when he faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223 on April 7. On the same fight card, a new lightweight champion will be crowned when interim titleholder Tony Ferguson faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.

Conor McGregor holds the lightweight title but hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts since UFC 205 in November 2016. UFC president Dana White has stated that he expects McGregor to return to the octagon at some point and Dunham believes the same thing.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Explains Floyd Mayweather’s Route to UFC Success