HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAmanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington Put Friendship Aside for UFC 224 Headliner

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDana White: T.J. Dillashaw vs. Demetrious Johnson ‘Is Not Happening’

Felice Herrig

featuredFelice Herrig Believes a Win over Karolina Kowalkiewicz Should Earn Her a Title Shot

Alexander Volkov - UFC victory

featuredMMAWeekly MMA Top 10 Rankings Update, March 21: Alexander Volkov Makes a Big Leap

Evan Dunham: ‘We’ll See Conor McGregor Back This Year’

March 27, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

No. 14 ranked lightweight Evan Dunham hasn’t lost a fight since July 2014 and hopes to continue to climb up the rights on the 155-pound division when he faces Olivier Aubin-Mercier at UFC 223 on April 7. On the same fight card, a new lightweight champion will be crowned when interim titleholder Tony Ferguson faces undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event.

Conor McGregor holds the lightweight title but hasn’t competed in mixed martial arts since UFC 205 in November 2016.  UFC president Dana White has stated that he expects McGregor to return to the octagon at some point and Dunham believes the same thing. 

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley Explains Floyd Mayweather’s Route to UFC Success

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA