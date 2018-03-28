Evan Dunham Breaks Down UFC 223 Main Event

HOT OFF THE WIRE
March 28, 2018
(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
 
UFC veteran Evan Dunham breaks down the UFC 223 main event between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
 
Interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson faces unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in the UFC 223 main event on April 7 for the undisputed 155-pound title.  The two have been slated to faceoff three previous times but the fight fell through.  At The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the two will finally meet inside the Octagon.  Dunham breaks down the highly anticipated matchup. 
 

               

