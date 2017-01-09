HOT OFF THE WIRE
MMAWeekly 2016 Reader's Choice Awards

featuredVote for the 2016 MMAWeekly Reader’s Choice MMA Awards!

Brock Lesnar - UFC 200

featuredBrock Lesnar Adds USADA Suspension to Nevada Sanctions

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Ev Ting to Face Kamal Shalorus at ONE: Throne of Tigers in Kuala Lumpur

January 9, 2017
No Comments

ONE: Throne of Tigers is set for Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 10. It will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Ev Ting and Kamal Shalorus. The Malaysian could be on the cusp of a title shot after three straight wins.

ONE Throne of Tigers Fight PosterTing (12-3) has won six fights out of seven since signing for ONE Championship. Formerly a top contender in the featherweight division, he has now moved up and a win over the UFC veteran would put him in line for a shot at recently crowned lightweight champion Eduard Folayang.

Shalorus (9-4-2) has not fought since being submitted by Shinya Aoki in a lightweight title fight in 2014. He was slated to face Eddie Ng last year but pulled out of that bout with an injury, although the 39-year-old holds a decision win over Folayang.  

Ting is based in New Zealand, but was born in Malaysia, and has emerged as a fan favorite there. Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, thinks seeing a local hero go up against a UFC and WEC veteran will be a thrill for the Kuala Lumpur fans.

TRENDING > Best UFC Knockouts: Mark Hunt vs. Frank Mir (video)

“It’s always an amazing time when the team is in Kuala Lumpur, because Malaysian fans are so intensely passionate about MMA that the atmosphere in the stadium just hits a fever pitch,” said Cui. “We can’t wait to be back in February. Ev Ting is the biggest Malaysian MMA star right now, and he is poised for another thrilling performance.”

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

Dana White & Meryl Streep

Dana White Blasts Meryl Streep’s MMA Co...

Jan 09, 20171 Comment21 Views

Actress Meryl Streep denounced Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards, taking a sideswipe at MMA in the process. Dana White blasted back.

UFC Fight Night 103 Rodriguez vs Penn

Countdown to UFC Fight Nigh...

UFC Fight Night Countdown: Rodriguez vs. Penn takes you

Jan 09, 2017
Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: Fighters Need t...

Dana White to fighters: "Ride the thing out and

Jan 09, 2017
Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

Amanda Nunes: ‘USA Ch...

While UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes feels a strong

Jan 08, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night 106: Las Vegas
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 107: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 108: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA