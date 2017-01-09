Ev Ting to Face Kamal Shalorus at ONE: Throne of Tigers in Kuala Lumpur

ONE: Throne of Tigers is set for Stadium Negara in Kuala Lumpur on Feb. 10. It will be headlined by a lightweight bout between Ev Ting and Kamal Shalorus. The Malaysian could be on the cusp of a title shot after three straight wins.

Ting (12-3) has won six fights out of seven since signing for ONE Championship. Formerly a top contender in the featherweight division, he has now moved up and a win over the UFC veteran would put him in line for a shot at recently crowned lightweight champion Eduard Folayang.

Shalorus (9-4-2) has not fought since being submitted by Shinya Aoki in a lightweight title fight in 2014. He was slated to face Eddie Ng last year but pulled out of that bout with an injury, although the 39-year-old holds a decision win over Folayang.

Ting is based in New Zealand, but was born in Malaysia, and has emerged as a fan favorite there. Victor Cui, CEO of ONE Championship, thinks seeing a local hero go up against a UFC and WEC veteran will be a thrill for the Kuala Lumpur fans.

“It’s always an amazing time when the team is in Kuala Lumpur, because Malaysian fans are so intensely passionate about MMA that the atmosphere in the stadium just hits a fever pitch,” said Cui. “We can’t wait to be back in February. Ev Ting is the biggest Malaysian MMA star right now, and he is poised for another thrilling performance.”

