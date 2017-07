Eryk Anders Sleeps Rafael Natal (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Eryk Anders’ Octagon debut as he sleeps Rafael Natal at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Anders won the fight via knockout at 2:54 of round one.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram