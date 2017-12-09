Eryk Anders Routs Markus Perez (UFC Fresno Fight Highlights)

Eryk Anders remains undefeated with the unanimous decision over Markus Perez in an absolute slugfest! #UFCFresno https://t.co/XSir2gAuw5 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Eryk Anders’ domination of Markus Perez at UFC Fight Night 123 on Saturday in Fresno, Calif.

The fight promotion next heads to Winnipeg, Canada, for UFC on FOX 26, where former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos headline a stacked fight card on FOX.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram