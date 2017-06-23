Eryk Anders Predicts He’ll KO Brendan Allen Within Three Minutes at LFA 14

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 23, 2017
This past March, middleweight up and comer Eryk Anders was supposed to take on veteran Larry Crowe at Legacy Fighting Alliance 6, but instead faced late replacement Jon Kirk.

Though he was prepared for a completely different fighter, Anders feels he did well against Kirk en route to a first round TKO of Kirk.

“I prepared for a left-handed fighter, a little bit more explosive fighter, with a totally different skillset and game plan, and then due to unfortunate circumstances (Crowe) had to pull out of the fight,” Anders told MMAWeekly.com

“I didn’t know anything about Jon, so to go in there and improvise on short notice like that I feel like I did very well. I got a first round TKO without any damage done to me, so regardless of circumstances I did pretty well.”

Anders isn’t particular about who he fights, but he does admit that being able to prepare for an opponent properly makes a difference in the end.

“It doesn’t matter whose name comes across,” said Anders. “That contract gets signed and then we get in there and do the thing. My opponent is really irrelevant, but at this stage in my career it definitely helps to have a game plan and look at some film on your opponent beforehand.”

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Rumor Mill: Mayweather Books MGM Grand

Anders (7-0) looks to be more prepared for his next bout when he takes on Brendan Allen (7-1) for the vacant LFA 185-pound title in the main event of the promotion’s June 23 show in Houston.

“Brendan is probably the most skilled opponent I’ve fought top to bottom, but I don’t think he’s going to have an answer for my athleticism, strength, power or left hand,” Anders said. “I see this fight ending within three minutes via KO. He’ll definitely be game, he’ll come forward, and we’ll get in there and do the dance.”

Having had big situation experience having played football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Anders doesn’t feel a title being on the line will change the way he approaches his fight with Allen.

“I look at it as if it’s any other fight,” said Anders. “There is an element of pressure, but if you look at my past you’ll see I thrive under pressure. The more pressure the better for me. It’ll just be me and (Allen) versus me and 10 other guys on my team, so I’m definitely looking forward to doing it.”

Though winning an LFA title means a trip to the UFC sooner than later, Anders is only focused on the belt at this time and will take every step forward as it is presented to him.

“I’m going to go out there and win this fight, and what happens after this happens,” said Anders. “If I have to defend it several times or I get that call right after, it makes no matter to me. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing and climb that ladder and take it one fight at a time.”

