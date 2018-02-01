Eryk Anders: ‘I’m a Very Tough Matchup for Lyoto Machida’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Eryk Anders faces his toughest opponent to date when he takes on Lyoto Machida in the UFC Fight Night 125 main event on Feb. 3 in Belem, Brazil.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson Trade Barbs in Fiery Twitter Exchange

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Feb. 3, for UFC Fight Night 125: Machida vs. Anders Full Results and Live Fight Stats. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida continues his foray into the middleweight division when he headlines UFC Fight Night Belém opposite undefeated talent Eryk Anders. The night’s co-main event features fast-rising Brazilian Pedro Munhoz getting an opportunity to leap up the bantamweight rankings, as he faces perennial contender John Dodson.