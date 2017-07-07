Epic Debut Promo Released for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Super Fight

“It’s big, big business”

Those are the words from UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in the first promo video released for his upcoming fight against Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Showtime unveiled the upcoming world tour promoting Mayweather vs. McGregor starting on July 11 in Los Angeles along with the first official trailer for the upcoming fight.

The video highlights the best of Mayweather and McGregor as they prepare to face off in one of the most lucrative fights in combat sports history.

Mayweather will come out of retirement and put his perfect 49-0 record on the line when he faces the brash, outspoken McGregor, who became the first ever simultaneous two division champion in UFC history this past November.

“I’m always looking to make history, every single day,” McGregor said in the promo. “And here we are again, more history.”

The fight will certainly be the biggest of 2017 as the two biggest superstars from boxing and mixed martial arts clash in a 12-round boxing match at 154-pounds.

Of course, there’s little doubt this promo will ultimately pale in comparison to the face-off coming in less than a week when Mayweather and McGregor will meet for the first time ever at the press conference in Los Angeles.

