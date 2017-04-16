Emotions Run High Amidst Controversy and Retirement (UFC 210 Thrill and Agony)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Emotions were running high all around at UFC 210 following the controversial ending of Chris Weidman‘s co-main event bout with Gegard Mousasi and after Anthony “Rumble” Johnson announced his retirement.

