Emotional Tyron Woodley Gifts His Mom a House for Christmas

December 26, 2017
NoNo Comments

A 10-year-old Tyron Woodley once promised his mother that he was going to one day become a professional athlete and buy her a house.

Deborah Woodley raised Tyron to be a tremendous student throughout high school, even while he also became a standout football player and wrestler. Woodley went on to wrestle through college at the University of Missouri, where he also graduated. In short, Woodley’s mom did a good job raising her son, who is now the UFC welterweight champion of the world.

Woodley, now 35, has finally made good on his 10-year-old self’s promise to his mom. 

This Christmas, Woodley, along with his family, presented his mom with her new house. Needless to say, the champ was a little wrapped up in the emotion of the moment.

Woodley is currently on the sidelines recovering from shoulder surgery. He intends to return early in 2018 to defend his belt.

               

