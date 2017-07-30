HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC 182

featuredJon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title in UFC 214 Main Event

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones UFC 214 early weigh-in

featuredDaniel Cormier, Jon Jones on Weight As All Title Fights Now Official for UFC 214

Jon Jones UFC 214 weigh

featuredUFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Weigh-In Highlights Video

Emotional Jon Jones Admires Daniel Cormier, Calls Out Brock Lesnar (video)

July 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones was extremely emotional at UFC 214 on Saturday night after he knocked out Daniel Cormier. Their rivalry has been contentious, to say the least, but Jones heaped a ton of praise on Cormier after the fight, in particular looking up to him as a person that Jones could strive to be more like.

Before he exited the Octagon, however, Jones called out Brock Lesnar for a mic-drop moment.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Robbie Lawler UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Robbie Lawler’s War with Donald Cerrone...

Jul 30, 2017NoNo Comments0 Views

Check out Robbie Lawler's war with Donald Cerrone at UFC 214 on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

Jon Jones UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Jon Jones Scores the KO to ...

Check out Jon Jones as he knocked out Daniel

Jul 30, 2017
Tyron Woodley UFC 214 Fight Highlights

Tyron Woodley Takes the Nod...

Check out Tyron Woodley as he takes the nod

Jul 30, 2017
Joe Rogan interviews Daniel Cormier at UFC 214

Daniel Cormier’s Gut ...

Joe Rogan went against his usual protocol in order

Jul 30, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA