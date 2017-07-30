Emotional Jon Jones Admires Daniel Cormier, Calls Out Brock Lesnar (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jon Jones was extremely emotional at UFC 214 on Saturday night after he knocked out Daniel Cormier. Their rivalry has been contentious, to say the least, but Jones heaped a ton of praise on Cormier after the fight, in particular looking up to him as a person that Jones could strive to be more like.

Before he exited the Octagon, however, Jones called out Brock Lesnar for a mic-drop moment.

TRENDING > Jon Jones Knocks Out Daniel Cormier to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram