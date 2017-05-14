Emotional Joanna Jedrzejczyk Walks Out on UFC 211 Press Conference (video)

After talking about what’s next for her and her team, a very emotional Joanna Jedrzejczyk quietly walked out on the UFC 211 post-fight press conference in Dallas.

