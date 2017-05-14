Emotional Joanna Jedrzejczyk Walks Out on UFC 211 Press Conference (video)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 14, 2017
After talking about what’s next for her and her team, a very emotional Joanna Jedrzejczyk quietly walked out on the UFC 211 post-fight press conference in Dallas.

Stipe Miocic Face-Plants Junior dos Santos

Check out the fight highlights from the UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 main event between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.

Dana White Expects Conor Mc...

At the UFC 211 Post-Fight Presser, Dana White told

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Outclass...

Check out the fight highlights from the women's strawweight

Twitterati Proclaims Stipe ...

Stipe Miocic made quick work of Junior dos Santos

