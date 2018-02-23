HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredEmmett and Stephens Ready to Go, but One Fighter Misses Weight at UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-ins

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredDaniel Cormier Says There Is No Better Fight in the Sport Than His Matchup Against Stipe Miocic

featuredConor McGregor Tried to Fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, But Was Denied

Jeremy Stephens

featuredJeremy Stephens: Josh Emmett Has Been in the Gym But He Hasn’t Been on the Battlefield

Emmett and Stephens Ready to Go, but One Fighter Misses Weight at UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-ins

February 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Orlando, Fla., this week for UFC on FOX 28, and the fight card is now official following Friday morning’s early weigh-in.

UFC on FOX 28 features a featherweight battle between two men trying to get in line for a title shot, but under very different circumstances. 

Jeremy Stephens (27-14) has been fighting for well over a decade and has become known as the UFC’s human highlight reel. Now, however, he’s gunning for his first crack at a UFC belt, having recently defeated Gilbert Melendez and Doo Ho Choi. 

On the opposite end of the spectrum is his opponent, Josh Emmett. Emmett is actually a year older than Stephens, he’s 32 to Stephens’ 31, but he has been fighting for just under 7 years, but amassed an impressive 13-1 record. His only stumble was a split-decision loss to Desmond Green at lightweight before he returned to featherweight, where he has since taken impressive victories over Felipe Arantes and Ricardo Lamas. He hopes to add Stephens’ name to his hit list and forge a quick route to a UFC title shot.

Emmett weighed in early, tipping the scale at 146 pounds, the upper limit for a non-championship featherweight bout. Stephens took a good bit more time to make his way to the scale, but also weighed 146 pounds.

In addition to what should be an exciting main event, Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres will battle it out in the co-main event, trying to earn a shot at the winner of the upcoming UFC strawweight title fight between Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Both ladies weighed in at 116 pounds.

While nearly all of the fighters on the card made weight, Alex Perez, the final fighter on the scale weighed 126.5 pounds, which was 0.5 pounds over the limit for his flyweight non-championship bout. He was given an hour to cut the additional half pound.

A scheduled bout between Gilbert Burns and Olivier Aubin-Mercier was canceled earlier in the week, when it was deemed medically unsafe for Burns to try and make the contracted weight for their lightweight preliminary bout.

TRENDING > Dana White Finally Spoke to Jon Jones For the First Time Since UFC 214

UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Weigh-in Results

Main Card (8 p.m. ET on FOX):

  • Josh Emmett (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)
  • Jessica Andrade (116)  vs. Tecia Torres (116)
  • Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Ilir Latifi (206)
  • Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET on FOX):

  • Renan Barao (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)
  • Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Marion Reneau (136)
  • Maryna Moroz (114) vs. Angela Hill (116)
  • Ben Saunders (171) vs. Alan Jouban (171)

Early Preliminary Card (4 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass):

  • Gilbert Burns (12-2) vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier (11-2) Canceled
  • Sam Alvey (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205.5)
  • Rani Yahya (136) vs. Russell Doane (136)
  • Eric Shelton (126) vs. Alex Perez (126.5)
  • Albert Morales (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (136)

Follow along on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for UFC on FOX 28: Emmett vs. Stephens Full Live Results and Fight Stats.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA