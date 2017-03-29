HOT OFF THE WIRE

Emmanuel Sanchez: My Will and Aggression Will Be Too Much for Marcos Galvao

March 29, 2017
After suffering a split-decision loss to Daniel Weichel at Bellator 157 last July, featherweight Emmanuel Sanchez was eager to get back on track in his next bout.

Against Georgi Karakhanyan at Bellator 170 in January, Sanchez had a very strong performance and picked up the kind of statement win he was hoping to make.

“I wanted a dominant, clear-cut, performance and finish,” Sanchez told MMAWeekly.com. “You saw that multiple times.

“I think I did way more than what Pat Curran and Daniel Weichel did (against Karakhanyan). I wanted to get that highlight reel dominant performance. I want to continue to use that momentum and go out there and get my title shot.”

Sanchez was able to pick up a majority decision win. And while he is wary anytime a fight goes to the judges, he felt he had done enough to warrant a clear-cut victory.

“A lot of times I am wondering what fight are the judges watching,” said Sanchez. “I was confident that they could see I was trying to finish the fight.

“I feel like the only point he had anything on me was when he had my back in the third round, but he never even attempted a choke. I wasn’t threatened at all in that fight. I was dominant everywhere in that fight, in every round. Even with the point deduction, I knew the fight was mine.”

Emmanuel SanchezSanchez (14-3) now moves on to his next challenge, when he takes on Marcos Galvao (18-7-1) in a 145-pound co-main event of Bellator 175 on Friday in Rosemont, Ill.

“I think I match-up very well with him,” Sanchez said of Galvao. “I feel like my speed, my rhythm, my will and aggression will be a little too much for him.

“(Galvao) brings a lot to the table and is very dangerous everywhere. I never look past any opponent. I know I’ve got to go out there and fight my best and put on an incredible performance and get a finish or do my best to absolutely dominate him and prove I’m the better fighter and one of the best in the division.”

For the remainder of 2017, it doesn’t matter against whom he is matched up with, as long as he gets an opportunity to show he’s one of the most dynamic fighters in the featherweight division, he’s happy.

“Rankings and stuff don’t really mean anything when you think about it,” said Sanchez. “It’s about who is going to sell tickets and put people in the seats and have eyes glued to the TV, I think that’s what matters.

“Whenever that (next) fight comes, against whoever it will be, I’ll be ready.”

