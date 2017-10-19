Emeka Ifekandu Hoping to Get on Dana White’s Contender Series with Win at LFA 25

After a largely successful amateur career, bantamweight prospect Emeka Ifekandu feels like he’s performing even better since he turned pro earlier this year.

In four fights in 2017, Ifekandu has won all of his bouts, including finishes in three of them.

“For some reason the first four fights have been different from all my other fights,” Ifekandu told MMAWeekly.com.

“I had my last amateur fight last year and I won a belt, and it was eight months before I fought again. I don’t know what happened to me during this time, but I was a different fighter from when I was fighting last. It was like I was on a whole different level.”

Ifekandu has enjoyed being as active as he can be this year, and wants to continue to be so as he moves forward with his career, as he has no fear of wear and tear slowing him down.

“I was planning after this fight if the UFC signs me that they would have to let me fight every two months,” said Ifekandu. “That’s what I plan to put on my contract. I don’t want to weight six months or eight months – that’s not going to happen. I love being this busy.

“The damage I will have will be just from training. In my fights I do not get any damage at all. I do not worry about damage. Maybe when I’m 40 years old, but until then I am not worried at all.”

Ifekandu (4-0) will look to keep his hot streak going when he takes on Michael Graves (3-1) in a main card 135-pound bout on Friday at LFA 25 in Omaha, Neb.

“He’s like every other opponent I’ve fought and beaten,” Ifekandu said of Graves. “They haven’t fought any hard opponents until they have me. So when they get there, they don’t know what to do.”

Should Ifekandu not make the move to the UFC after this fight, he plans on gunning for a championship in addition to returning to his native country of Nigeria and rallying his fan base there to his cause.

“If I win this one, I would prefer they would put me on Dana White’s Contenders Series,” said Ifekandu. “If they do not do that, I will fight for the LFA and I hope for a title belt. After that fight I have to go to Nigeria and get them to support me.

“I want to have my country behind me, and they don’t know me right now. I want to go there and get the people behind me. I want to win the title, and then go to Nigeria, and then I’ll come back and prefer to fight for the UFC.”

