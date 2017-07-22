HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman Taps Out Kelvin Gastelum, Calls Out Michael Bisping (UFC on FOX 25 Results)

UFC on FOX 25 Weidman vs Gastelum Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Chris Weidman - UFC 194

featuredChris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum Hit the Mark (UFC on FOX 25 Weigh-in Results)

Stipe Miocic UFC 211 Post

featuredHeavyweight Champ Stipe Miocic Sitting Out Until UFC Contract Dispute is Settled

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Takes the Nod Over Lyman Good (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

July 22, 2017
NoNo Comments


(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos as he takes the nod over Lyman Good at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. dos Santos won the fight via split decision.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC on FOX 25 Preliminary Card Fighters Snag ...

Jul 22, 2017NoNo Comments12 Views

The preliminary fighters led the charge on the UFC on FOX 25 fighter bonuses.

Nassau Coliseum

UFC on FOX 25: Weidman vs. ...

Gate and attendance figures from UFC on FOX 25:

Jul 22, 2017
Chris Weidman UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights

Chris Weidman Survives Knoc...

Check out Chris Weidman as he sinks the choke

Jul 22, 2017
Chris Weidman - UFC 194

Chris Weidman Taps Out Kelv...

Former middleweight champ Chis Weidman snapped a three-fight losing

Jul 22, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA