Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Takes the Nod Over Lyman Good (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos pulls out the split decision victory over Lyman Good in an incredible fight! https://t.co/iFfKvmM4N9 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 23, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos as he takes the nod over Lyman Good at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. dos Santos won the fight via split decision.

