Elizeu Zaleski and Max Griffin Engage in an Incredible Battle! (UFC Sao Paulo Fight Highlights)

OHHH @ElizeuCapoeira ROCKS Griffin, but he survives to the end of the round! How did Griffin survive that?! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/MJ8vakTEXK — UFC (@ufc) October 29, 2017

Check out highlights from Elizeu Zaleski and Max Griffin’s incredible battle at UFC Fight Night 119 on Saturday at Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Zaleski took the nod after three brutal rounds.

The fight promotion next returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 217 on Nov. 4, where former welterweight kingpin Georges St-Pierre makes his long-awaited return to challenge middleweight titleholder Michael Bisping. The stacked card also features bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt putting his belt on the line against TJ Dillashaw and Joanna Jedrzejczyk defending her strawweight title opposite Rose Namajunas.

