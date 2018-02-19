Elias Theodorou Set to Debut as Invicta FC Ring Card Boy

Ring card girls have long been a staple of almost every combat sport from boxing to kickboxing to mixed martial arts, even the events where female combatants highlight the card.

That is all about to change, as MMA takes another leap forward in the battle for equality with UFC middleweight Elias Theodorou set to take to the cage as an Invicta FC ring card boy.

Theodorou had teased the move for a while, having made his ring card boy debut a few weeks ago with a smaller fight promotion, but made it official on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour.

“Mixed martial arts has been at the forefront of equality in many different ways. You can see in regards to women being on top of pay-per-views and selling millions and also now myself included as the first ring boy,” Theodorou said.

“I’ve talked to (Invicta FC president) Shannon (Knapp) and I will be allowed to put all my sponsors on my shorts and beyond that all the local sponsors that I have like Fuel Foods, and HPN, which I’m going to be doing a campaign for, essentially show and performance, because I’m hoping to fight in April in Atlantic City if all goes well.

“I’m going to be ring boy ready and then fight ready in just a couple of months.”

Theodorou will act as a ring card boy for Invicta FC 28, which takes place at the Union Event Center in Salt Lake City on March 24.