Elias Theodorou Decisions Dan Kelly (UFC Syndey Fight Highlights)

Elias Theodorou wins by unanimous decision with the quality shots vs. Dan Kelly! #UFCSydney https://t.co/RUHfgTzqO1 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 19, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the middleweight bout between Elias Theodorou and Dan Kelly from UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia.

