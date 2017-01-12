HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Tyron Woodley - UFC 205

featuredTyron Woodley Reveals UFC 209 Title Defense

Eli Tamez Ready for Return Bout at Legacy Fighting Alliance 1

January 12, 2017
No Comments

Over the course of the first four years of his career, bantamweight up and comer Eli Tamez was able to average about two bouts a year, but since 2015, he has not fought once.

As Tamez explains it, his desire to improve played a big part in his decision to take so much time off before getting back into fighting in 2017.

“This will actually be my first fight back in two years,” Tamez told MMAWeekly.com. “My last fight was in Legacy FC back in February two years ago almost. I fought Saul Elizondo and won by split-decision.

“I wanted to take off to just focus on different aspects of my game and just try to evolve more. I think most people want to fight as much as possible, and they’re not learning anything. I’m coming out a whole different fighter.”

For his first fight back, Tamez (9-0) will take on fellow top prospect Ulyses Aguila (6-1) in a main card 135-pound bout at Legacy Fighting Alliance 1 on Friday in Dallas.

TRENDING > Megan Anderson Seeking Charmaine Tweet’s Chin at Invicta FC 21

“I feel like it’s a good comeback fight,” said Tamez of facing Aguila. “I feel like I’m better than him all around. I know he’s more of a Jiu-Jitsu person. I’ve seen him submit most of the people he’s fought. But I’m not afraid of that at all.”

Being undefeated and facing one of the fellow rising stars in his division, Tamez was asked if he feels pressure to remain on his strong start.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure,” Tamez said. “I have a job and I make good money, so fighting is just kind of extra for me.

“I know as long as I keep on fighting, there’s going to be a time where I’ll eventually lose. I think that’s what makes me dangerous. I don’t have that extra added pressure. I don’t need this money. I don’t need fighting. It’s just kind of an extra thing for me.”

While Tamez doesn’t view fighting as his primary career, he still has things he wants to accomplish in MMA and he has set his mind towards achieving in 2017.

“Definitely my goal for this next year would be to make it to the UFC,” said Tamez. “I like setting goals. First I wanted to be 5-0, and then I wanted to fight on TV, now I want to be 10-0, and after that, there’s nothing really left but being in the UFC.

“I feel like that’s another notch on my belt, just to say I did it and see how I do. There’s not going to be any pressure there. It’s going to be another thing that I can tell my kids that anything you set your mind to, you can accomplish it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson

Dana White Confirms Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. T...

Jan 12, 20171 Comment31 Views

UFC president Dana White on Thursday confirmed that top lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will square off in the Octagon.

Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve Details Injur...

Stefan Struve on Thursday confirmed the shoulder injury that

Jan 12, 2017

Megan Anderson Seeking Char...

Megan Anderson (7-2) will take on veteran Charmaine Tweet

Jan 12, 2017
Stefan Struve

Stefan Struve Out of UFC Fi...

Junior dos Santos and Stefan Struve were expected to

Jan 12, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA