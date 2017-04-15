HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Wants a Fight or Her UFC Release

Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson’s Shot at History Gets Green Light at UFC on FOX 24 Weigh-in

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Eduardo Dantas Tops Leandro Higo in Split Decision (Bellator 177 Results)

April 15, 2017
No Comments

Eduardo Dantas made a successful trip to Hungary, Budapest, defeating Leandro Higo in the main event at Bellator 177 on Friday.

Dantas, the Bellator bantamweight champion, remained largely in control of the non-title fight, and came away with a split decision and scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 28-29.

The quicker of the two 135-pound fighters was Dantas, who avoided danger for most of the three-round affair. Higo, who came into the fight as a late replacement to an injured Darrion Caldwell, had his moments, but came up short in taking advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves, even though they were few in number. 

Higo came into the fight as the former LFC and RFA champion. He missed weight for the bout, which led to it being a non-title fight and one that Dantas said gave him little to gain.

“It was tough to stay motivated for this fight once he missed weight. There was nothing to gain whether I beat him fast or slow. It wasn’t for the belt, it wasn’t going to change my ranking in Bellator,” Dantas said. “When Caldwell got injured, I asked Scott Coker to bring in tough bantamweights and they brought in a tough fighter, but you have to make weight. I train hard for several months, I don’t go out, I train. It’s the very minimum you can do. You have to make weight. Be a professional. I don’t think Caldwell is injured. I think he just doesn’t want to fight out of America. I am looking forward to getting my hands on him.”

With the win, Dantas improves to 20-4, while Higo drops to 17-3.

Other winners on the Bellator 177 card included Daniel Weichel, Lena Ovchynnikova, Adam Borics, Brian Moore and Mate Kertesz. 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Related Article

LFA 9 Fight Highlight: Sabina Mazo Early KO o...

Apr 15, 2017No Comments11 Views

Flyweight contender Sabina Mazo (3-0) landed a brutal head kick against Jamie Thorton to knock her out cold at Legacy Fighting Alliance 9 on Friday night.

ACB 57 Fight Tale of the Tape

Watch ACB 57: Magomedov vs....

Watch ACB 57: Magomedov vs. Yan live and free

Apr 14, 2017
Demetrious Johnson

UFC on FOX 24: Johnson vs. ...

The fighters competing on Saturday's UFC on FOX 24

Apr 14, 2017
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Wants a Fight o...

Cris "Cyborg" Justino is tired of waiting to find

Apr 14, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA