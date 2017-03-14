HOT OFF THE WIRE
Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

featuredKelvin Gastelum Asks For, Receives Anderson Silva for Next Fight

Kelvin Gastelum UFC 200 weigh-in

featuredKelvin Gastelum Finishes Vitor Belfort in the First (UFC Fortaleza Results)

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Ends Retirement, Turns Up the Heat on Conor McGregor

UFC Fortaleza Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 106: Belfort vs. Gastelum Live Results and Fight Stats

Eduardo Dantas Draws New Contender for Bantamweight Belt at Bellator 177

March 14, 2017
1 Comment

Following an undisclosed injury to Darrion Caldwell, budding superstar Leandro “Pitbull” Higo (17-2) will now challenge current champion Eduardo “Dudu” Dantas (19-4) in a bantamweight world title fight at Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higoinside the Budapest Sports Arena on April 14.

In addition, John “Macapa” (21-1-2) will face Daniel Weichel (38-9) in a featherweight contest and Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) meets Helen Harper (4-1) at 125-pounds. Rounding out the Spike-televised MMA action will be a featherweight matchup pitting Hungarian-born Adam “The Kid” Borics (5-0) against Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor (1-2).

TRENDING > Kelvin Gastelum Wants Anderson Silva or No. 1 Welterweight Contender

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo

Main Card:

Bantamweight World Title Bout: Eduardo Dantas (19-4) vs. Leandro Higo (17-2)
Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (38-9) vs. John “Macapa”Teixeira (21-1-2)
Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (11-4) vs. Helen Harper (4-1)
Featherweight Feature Bout: Anthony Taylor (1-2) vs. Adam Borics (5-0)

Preliminary Card:

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Brian Moore (9-5) vs. Ludovit Klein (6-0)
Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Mate Kertesz (3-0) vs. Adam Polgar (10-8)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Arnold Allen: Learning from the Best (UFC Lon...

Mar 14, 20171 Comment31 Views

Arnold Allen looks to add to his four-fight win streak and represent Tristar gym as yet another young talent to emerge from the Canadian gym of superstars.

Corey Anderson Plans to Mak...

Corey Anderson isn't planning on taking a passive approach

Mar 14, 2017
Kelvin Gastelum vs Anderson Silva

Kelvin Gastelum Asks For, R...

Kelvin Gastelum asked for Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum

Mar 14, 2017

Roy Nelson Returns from Sus...

Roy Nelson returns from suspension to face former Bellator

Mar 14, 2017
  • timothy.mccrary@mail.ru

    I got paid $104000 last year by freelancing from my house and I did it by w­orking in my own time f­o­r 3 or sometimes more hours on daily basis. I was following an earning opportunity I was introduced by this web-site i found on-line and I am so amazed that i was able to make so much extra income. It’s so newbie friendly a­­n­­d I’m just so blessed that i learned about it. This is what i do… http://gee­.­su/HXwDj

               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC 214 in Anaheim (July 29)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA