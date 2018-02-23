HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredEmmett and Stephens Ready to Go, but One Fighter Misses Weight at UFC on FOX 28 Weigh-ins

Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier UFC 226 first staredown

featuredDaniel Cormier Says There Is No Better Fight in the Sport Than His Matchup Against Stipe Miocic

featuredConor McGregor Tried to Fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, But Was Denied

Jeremy Stephens

featuredJeremy Stephens: Josh Emmett Has Been in the Gym But He Hasn’t Been on the Battlefield

Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee Expected to Headline UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

February 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee are on a collision course for UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City as the main event at the Boardwalk Hall on April 21.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from Combate.

Barboza will look to get back in the win column after suffering a setback in his last fight when he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219.

The same can be said for Lee, who is returning to action following a loss to Tony Ferguson in the interim lightweight title fight that took place last October.

Barboza vs. Lee is expected to headline the UFC’s return to Atlantic City with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks. 

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA