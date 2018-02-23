Edson Barboza vs. Kevin Lee Expected to Headline UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City

Lightweight contenders Edson Barboza and Kevin Lee are on a collision course for UFC Fight Night in Atlantic City as the main event at the Boardwalk Hall on April 21.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news on Friday following an initial report from Combate.

Barboza will look to get back in the win column after suffering a setback in his last fight when he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219.

The same can be said for Lee, who is returning to action following a loss to Tony Ferguson in the interim lightweight title fight that took place last October.

Barboza vs. Lee is expected to headline the UFC’s return to Atlantic City with more fights expected to be announced in the coming weeks.