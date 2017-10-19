Edson Barboza Reveals He’s Been Offered a Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219

Edson Barboza is ready to sign on the dotted line but he’s still waiting to hear from his potential opponent at UFC 219.

The veteran knockout artist, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC’s lightweight division, revealed in a Twitter chat with fans on Tuesday that he’s been offered and accepted a matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Barboza said that the UFC came calling just recently with the offer to face off with Nurmagomedov at the year end show and he immediately accepted the challenge but he’s still waiting to find out if his opponent is going to do the same.

“UFC talked to my manager, my manager called me last couple of days. He offered me the fight with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I said yes, I’m ready to go. He said Dec. 30, I said I’m ready,” Barboza stated. “I definitely want to fight with him. He’s definitely one of the best. I really respect him and his team. His team is one of the best. He’s definitely one of the best 155-pounders in the world.

“Yes, I want a fight with him. I really, really want to fight with the best. He’s No. 2, I’m No. 3. I think that’s the fight that makes sense for us. It makes sense for me, it makes sense for him. For sure, if I win this fight I go to the title shot. That’s what I’m ready for.”

Just recently, Nurmagomedov made a push to get a fight with new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson while advocating for Conor McGregor to face his old rival Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout when he returns to the UFC.

From all accounts, the UFC is currently attempting to put together a fight between McGregor and Ferguson to unify the lightweight title, which would then leave Nurmagomedov without an opponent and that’s where Barboza comes in.

While Barboza isn’t the type to call out an opponent just for the sake of headlines, he’s hoping that Nurmagomedov will eventually accept the challenge so they can meet in December and hopefully determine the next No. 1 contender for the title.

“I really, really hope this fight is going to happen,” Barboza said. “I’m very excited to fight with Khabib. He’s definitely one of the best in the world. I’m very excited. I’m 100-percent healthy. I can’t wait. I hope this fight is going to be signed really, really soon.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram