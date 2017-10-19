               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones UFC Kickoff

featuredDana White is No Longer Invested in Jon Jones

Georges St-Pierre at UFC 124

featuredDana White Doesn’t Believe Georges St-Pierre Would Retire After a Loss at UFC 217

Dana White and Ronda Rousey

featuredDana White: Ronda Rousey Doesn’t Get Enough Credit

featuredDana White Lays Out a Path to Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre

Edson Barboza Reveals He’s Been Offered a Fight Against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 219

October 19, 2017
NoNo Comments

Edson Barboza is ready to sign on the dotted line but he’s still waiting to hear from his potential opponent at UFC 219.

The veteran knockout artist, who is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC’s lightweight division, revealed in a Twitter chat with fans on Tuesday that he’s been offered and accepted a matchup against Khabib Nurmagomedov on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

Barboza said that the UFC came calling just recently with the offer to face off with Nurmagomedov at the year end show and he immediately accepted the challenge but he’s still waiting to find out if his opponent is going to do the same.

“UFC talked to my manager, my manager called me last couple of days. He offered me the fight with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], I said yes, I’m ready to go. He said Dec. 30, I said I’m ready,” Barboza stated. “I definitely want to fight with him. He’s definitely one of the best. I really respect him and his team. His team is one of the best. He’s definitely one of the best 155-pounders in the world.Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 209

“Yes, I want a fight with him. I really, really want to fight with the best. He’s No. 2, I’m No. 3. I think that’s the fight that makes sense for us. It makes sense for me, it makes sense for him. For sure, if I win this fight I go to the title shot. That’s what I’m ready for.”

Just recently, Nurmagomedov made a push to get a fight with new interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson while advocating for Conor McGregor to face his old rival Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout when he returns to the UFC.

From all accounts, the UFC is currently attempting to put together a fight between McGregor and Ferguson to unify the lightweight title, which would then leave Nurmagomedov without an opponent and that’s where Barboza comes in.

While Barboza isn’t the type to call out an opponent just for the sake of headlines, he’s hoping that Nurmagomedov will eventually accept the challenge so they can meet in December and hopefully determine the next No. 1 contender for the title.

“I really, really hope this fight is going to happen,” Barboza said. “I’m very excited to fight with Khabib. He’s definitely one of the best in the world. I’m very excited. I’m 100-percent healthy. I can’t wait. I hope this fight is going to be signed really, really soon.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA