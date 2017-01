Edmond Tarverdyan Coaching Philosophy: Be Great at Everything, Not Average (video)

Ronda Rousey‘s coach, Edmond Tarverdyan, prior to his charge’s fight at UFC 193, laid out his philosophy on coaching, summing it up as, “Be great at everything, not average.”

Tarverdyan has undergone heavy criticism ever since Rousey followed up her UFC 193 loss to Holly Holm with a 48-second drubbing at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

