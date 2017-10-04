Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Expected at UFC 218 in Detroit

UFC 218 in Detroit just landed a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.
Following a season coaching opposite of each other on “The Ultimate Fighter”, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is expected to face off with undefeated wrecking machine Justin Gaethje on Dec. 2.
Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday. The date for the fight was first reported by BJPenn.com.
Alvarez’s head coach Mark Henry also posted the news on Wednesday.
Just when your pumped for FE vs Max for the strap
Alvarez and Gaethje haven’t endured too many dust ups thus far from the episodes that have been shown from “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 but that doesn’t mean these two lightweights won’t put on an epic war inside the Octagon.
Gaethje just made his UFC debut earlier this year where he earned a vicious knockout against veteran competitor Michael Johnson in a jaw dropping battle.
Meanwhile, Alvarez is looking to bounce back after a no contest in his last fight against Dustin Poirier, which came after his TKO loss to Conor McGregor in 2016.
Alvarez and Gaethje are the latest addition to a growing card in Detroit that will be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway facing off with former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.