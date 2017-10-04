Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Expected at UFC 218 in Detroit

UFC 218 in Detroit just landed a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.

Following a season coaching opposite of each other on “The Ultimate Fighter”, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is expected to face off with undefeated wrecking machine Justin Gaethje on Dec. 2.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday. The date for the fight was first reported by BJPenn.com.

Alvarez’s head coach Mark Henry also posted the news on Wednesday.