               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Tony Ferguson vs Kevin Lee UFC 216 Face-Off

featuredTony Ferguson Surprises Kevin Lee and Dana White During UFC 216 Face-Offs (Video)

Matt Hughes Returns to Hospital Honors Nurses

featuredMatt Hughes Emotional, but Smiling as He Honors Nurses Who Treated Him After Car Accident

Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje Expected at UFC 218 in Detroit

October 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC 218 in Detroit just landed a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate.

Following a season coaching opposite of each other on “The Ultimate Fighter”, former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez is expected to face off with undefeated wrecking machine Justin Gaethje on Dec. 2.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Wednesday. The date for the fight was first reported by BJPenn.com.

Alvarez’s head coach Mark Henry also posted the news on Wednesday.

Just when your pumped for FE vs Max for the strap

Alvarez and Gaethje haven’t endured too many dust ups thus far from the episodes that have been shown from “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 but that doesn’t mean these two lightweights won’t put on an epic war inside the Octagon.

Gaethje just made his UFC debut earlier this year where he earned a vicious knockout against veteran competitor Michael Johnson in a jaw dropping battle.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is looking to bounce back after a no contest in his last fight against Dustin Poirier, which came after his TKO loss to Conor McGregor in 2016.

Alvarez and Gaethje are the latest addition to a growing card in Detroit that will be headlined by featherweight champion Max Holloway facing off with former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA