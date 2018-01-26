HOT OFF THE WIRE
Eddie Alvarez Reveals Why Nate Diaz Doesn’t Want to Fight Him

January 26, 2018
It looks like Nate Diaz still needs an opponent for his return to the UFC.

Earlier this week, Diaz dropped a message that he was ready to make his return to action while pointing directly at May or June as a timeframe for his next fight. 

Of course that led to several top ranked lightweights calling for a fight against Diaz including former champion Eddie Alvarez, who had previously been offered a matchup against him although the bout never came together.

Last year when that offer was made Diaz didn’t seem to have much interest because Alvarez had just been diced up by Conor McGregor in the fight that cost him the UFC lightweight title.

According to Alvarez, those same reasons stand in the way of Diaz accepting a fight with him as he revealed via Twitter on Friday. 

“FYI Nate Diaz had a common friend text me a message he sent saying he ain’t trying to fight me because I lost to Conor and he beat Conor on some MMA math s–t,” Alvarez wrote. “I was as shocked as you are right now. You forget [Rafael dos Anjos] rag dolled you”

Alvarez seemed like the most logical matchup for Diaz considering the two fighters shared some bad blood from a backstage incident a couple of years ago  not to mention where the Philadelphia native stands in the current UFC rankings.

Alvarez is coming off a knockout win over Justin Gaethje and appears to be the only top ranked lightweight available right now who isn’t already booked or coming off a loss.

Still at least judging by Alvarez’s post, Diaz still has no interest in facing him in his return to the UFC. 

               

