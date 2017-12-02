               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White: Demetrious Johnson vs. TJ Dillashaw Not Announced, but Will Happen

Max Holloway UFC 212 Thrill & Agony

featuredMax Holloway Wrecked Jose Aldo, Cementing Him as Best Featherweight (UFC 218 Results)

UFC 218 Holloway vs Aldo 2 Live Results

featuredUFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredDana White: Georges St-Pierre Sidelined with Colitis

Eddie Alvarez Flattens Justin Gaethje in All-Out War (UFC 218 Results)

December 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez squared off against former World Series of Fighting lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje on the UFC 218 main card on Saturday. The two coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 26 and met inside the Octagon at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Gaethje entered the fight undefeated with 18 consecutive wins but left with his first loss. The two promised an all-out war and delivered.

Alvarez employed a high output offense. He was mixing up his strikes and moving in and out of the pocket. Gaethje did damage with leg kicks and returned fire with heavy shots. The leg kicks were taking their toll on Alvarez by the end of the opening round.

Alvarez began landing body shots and they proved effective. Alvarez would throw a combination and end with a body shot. He began clinching and landing uppercuts on the on the inside. While Alvarez outworked Gaethje through the first two rounds, Gaethje’s leg kicks hampered Alvarez’ movement and zapped some of the power out of his punches.

Heading into the third and final round, Alvarez’ face as badly swollen. His left leg as giving out on him and Gaethje had a cut under his eye and was exhausted. Alvarez was forced to switch stances to avoid absorbing more damage to his left leg. He started pressuring Gaethje and looking to keep the fight in close quarters. It was the right decision.

RELATED > UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats

The end came midway though the third round when Alvarez clinched and delivered uppercuts. He fired off a knee that landed flush on the face of Gaethje. Gaethje crumbled to the canvas and Alvarez raised his arms in celebration but the fight wasn’t over. Alvarez delivered two hammer fists and the referee stepped in to stop the action. Gaethje struggled to get back to his feet after the fight was stopped.

“There’s interim titles. There are other titles that aren’t being defended. All the fans want to see is who’s the most violent guy in here. That’s all you guys want to see,” said Alvarez after the win.

The former champion admitted that his leg was badly damaged and he wasn’t sure how much longer he was going to be able to continue had he not finished Gaethje.

“If this was a five-rounder, I would have needed to finish that in the third because four and five would have been tough for me. I trained with a lot of my training partners going southpaw so I was able to resort to that,” he said.

The win was Alvarez’ first since losing the belt to Conor McGregor in November 2016.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA