Eddie Alvarez Faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 211

March 7, 2017
Former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez will return to the Octagon for the first time at UFC 211 since losing the title to Conor McGregor. He’ll face tenth ranked Dustin Poirier in Dallas on May 13.

Alvarez (28-5) captured the 155-pound title by finishing Rafael dos Anjos in the first round at UFC Fight Night 90 in July 2016. He was defeated by McGregor in his first title defense at UFC 205 in November. He’ll look to rebound from the loss and remain a contender in the division when he faces Poirier at the American Airlines Center.

Dustin Poirier - UFC 143 weigh-inPoirier (21-5) is coming off of a majority decision win over Jim Miller at UFC 208 in February. “The Diamond” has won five of his last six fights since returning to the lightweight division in 2015. A win over Alvarez would catapult himself in the 155-pound rankings.

UFC 211 takes place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on May 13. The pay-per-view event features two world title fights. It is headlined by a rematch between heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and former titleholder Junior dos Santos. Dos Santos holds a decision win over Miocic from 2014. It was the last time the champion tasted defeat. 

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre Promises the Peak Version of Himself in UFC Return

Undefeated women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk puts her unbeaten streak and title on the line in the fight card’s co-main event against surging Jessica Andrade

