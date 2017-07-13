Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje Selected as Coaches for ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ Season 26

HOT OFF THE WIRE
The newest coaches for “The Ultimate Fighter” have been confirmed.

Former champion Eddie Alvarez will square off against 18-0 lightweight terror Justin Gaethje with the two fighters coaching a cast of women’s flyweights to determine the first ever UFC champion at 125 pounds.

UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Thursday when speaking to Luke Thomas at Sirius XM while on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor world tour. Filming for the show has already started with a debut date on FS1 expected for September.

Gaethje just made his presence known to the UFC this past weekend when he made his debut in a ‘Fight of the Year’ type performance with a second round finish against Michael Johnson.

Immediately after the fight, the UFC swooped in to offer him the coaching position on the reality show with his next bout expected to take place in December.

Originally, lightweight contender Kevin Lee was rumored for the other coaching spot opposite Gaethje but sources told MMAWeekly that the UFC ultimately opted for Alvarez instead.

The season will serve as the introduction of the women’s flyweight division with 16 competitors fighting in a tournament to crown the first ever champion in the weight class.

While no date has been confirmed, “The Ultimate Fighter” season 26 finale is expected to take place in December.

