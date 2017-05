Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Porier Ends In Controversy (UFC 211 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out the highlights from the controversial lightweight bout between Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier at UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos 2 on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram