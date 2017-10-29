Ed Ruth Lays Out His Bellator 186 Game Plan for Chris Dempsey

Admittedly his own worst critic, middleweight prospect Ed Ruth sees things in his second-round TKO win over David Mundell last April in Bellator that could be improved upon, but overall he feels it was a solid victory.

In particular, Ruth feels it was his wrestling base that helped him remain undefeated and pick up the third win of his pro MMA career.

“I just kind of stuck to my roots,” Ruth told MMAWeekly.com. “I went out there and was able to take (Mundell) down early and get top control and was able to get some ground and pound going, and was able to put him away.

“I still feel like there was a little bit more my arsenal that I could have showed off, but there’s always another fight for me to do that.”

Having been pro for nearly a year, Ruth has placed an emphasis on the details of his fighting style over his natural gifts, and that has helped him develop the most over this time.

“I pay more attention to being a technical rather than just an athletic fighter,” said Ruth. “You can get away with a lot of things if you’re just athletic, you can throw some things out there and not have to pay the consequences, but I try to focus on being more technical that way I don’t over-commit to things.”

Ruth (3-0) takes on his most experienced opponent yet when he faces Chris Dempsey (11-5) in a Bellator 186 main card middleweight bout on Friday in University Park, Penn.

“This is a great opportunity for me to step up against this kind of opponent; against someone who knows what to do in a lot of situations,” Ruth said. “The one thing that I always think about, how I would react, that always matters to me, so I see it as a challenge.

“I’m just going to go out there and try to take (Dempsey) down and do anything I can do to get him tired early. Keep my intensity high and move the right way and keep my distance – just the basic stuff.”

Having a work ethic that keeps him in the gym constantly, Ruth believes he could be ready for a fight whenever its offered to him, whether before the end of the year or in early 2018.

“That’s what I’ve been doing recently, just kind of working out year-round,” said Ruth. “There’s so much stuff learn and to try tie together. I try to adopt a healthy lifestyle so that if there’s a quick turnaround or somebody should drop out of a fight that I’m ready for it.”

