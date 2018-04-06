Ed Ruth Believes ‘Conditioning Will Play A Big Part at Bellator 196 Against Ion Pascu

Middleweight prospect Ed Ruth’s 2017 looked like much a replay of his 2016. In two bouts, first against David Mundell in April at Bellator 178, then versus Chris Dempsey at Bellator 186 in November, Ruth was able to pick up finishes and have his second straight undefeated year to start his career.

For Ruth, the year further showcased his development and showed he’s more than just an elite wrestler and is instead becoming more a full-fledged mixed martial artist.

“2017 I felt was a pretty good year,” Ruth told MMAWeekly.com. “I only had two fights. I’ve only been doing this about two years, so four fights (total) is not so bad. I’ve been picking up TKOs and showing guys I can put them away with more than just wrestling.”

To be able to develop a better-rounded game early on his career is a testament to Ruth’s work ethic and his blossoming MMA confidence.

“Everything has been growing pretty well,” said Ruth. “I don’t like to ignore anything. If I’m doing too much stand-up, I try to get on the mat and wrestle around. I kind have been focusing on everything all together and not leaving any stone unturned.

“That’s huge for me because it’s a good confidence booster; going out there and putting somebody away with something you’ve never used before. It made me realize there’s more to it than just being the bigger, stronger, guy. Instead of just going out there and trying to physically dominate a guy; it’s more of a thinking game.”

Ruth (4-0) will look to further showcase his development in his first fight of 2018 at Bellator 196 on April 6 in Budapest, Hungary, against veteran Ion Pascu (17-7) in a main card 185-pound bout.

“I feel like (Pascu) is going to come out strong and really get after me, but in the end I think my position will win out,” Ruth said. “I don’t expect to take too many hits. I like to move around a lot, and I’ve noticed a lot of guys don’t like to move around. Conditioning plays a big part in these fights.”

While there’s not much Ruth can complain about when it comes to his first two years fighting, one thing he would like to change if possible in 2018 is how active he will be.

“I want to get as many fights under my belt as possible this year,” said Ruth. “I don’t want to sit around. I just want to stay busy. I want to stay in the cage, ideally for me, every month. We don’t live in a perfect world, so I’ll take every three months or whatever I can get. Right now I want to build my reputation.”