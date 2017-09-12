Ed Herman Reveals Gruesome and Graphic Finger Injury (PHOTO)

                   
September 12, 2017
UFC competitor Ed Herman had a tough day at the office.

The veteran light heavyweight and middleweight fighter showed off a finger injury on Tuesday that is quite graphic and definitely not for the feint of heart.

Herman didn’t explain how the injury happened exactly but the top of his index finger was ripped off as seen in the photo below.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE

Ripped the tip of my finger off today f*** when it rains it pours baby #pain #blood #bone #ouch

A post shared by Ed Herman (@edhermanufc) on

Herman last competed in July when he fell to C.B. Dollaway by unanimous decision, which marked his second defeat in a row inside the Octagon.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

