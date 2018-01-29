Dylan Lockard Expecting Tough Fight Against Shane Manley at CES 48

Over the course of his first two years as a pro, featherweight prospect Dylan Lockard doesn’t have much he can complain about, other than a lack of activity.

In three fights since 2016, Lockard has been able to pick up three wins, one each via decision, submission and TKO, showing a good amount of balance for someone still early in their career.

“Things have been going good,” Lockard told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve just been training hard and trying to get better with each fight. I’m trying to enjoy everything. I’ve won my first few fights and I’m hoping to keep that going.”

Having spent a couple years in the amateur ranks prior to turning pro, Lockard feels he was able to make a smooth transition between the two due to the training he’s been receiving since he started fighting.

“I think my coaches did a good job of preparing me to make that jump from amateur,” said Lockard. “There is a difference between three-minute rounds and five-minute rounds. That’s something you definitely feel when you’re in the cage. Other than that, I did a good job preparing for it in practice.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve performed, but I feel there’s a lot of stuff I need to work on and get better at. That just comes with experience. Being able to do what you want to do in the cage. I still have a ways to go, but I am happy with what I’ve been able to do so far.”

Lockard (3-0) returns to the CES for the first time in over a year to take on Shane Manley (3-3) in a main card 145-pound bout on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

“Shane’s a tough fighter,” Lockard said. “He’s fought tough guys. He fought Chris Foster, who is one of the top guys in the area; then he fought Cody Garbrandt, who is one of the best fighters in the world right now. He’s fought guys with way more experience than me, so I’m expecting it to be a tough fight.

“He’s a good grappler. He looks to be strong. I think I’m just going to have to go out there and focus on myself and fight the way I need to fight to win. It’s going to be a tough fight, and I think I’ll have to win in the later rounds, probably.”

With his output being the only real issue Lockard has had with his pro career so far, he’s looking to pick up his activity level in 2018.

“I kind of go fight by fight, but this year I want to stay more active,” Lockard said. “Last year I only fought once. I had to deal with injuries, and people pulling out. It’s all part of the sport, but this year I’m just hoping to stay active, fight at least three times and get some momentum going.”

(Photo Courtesy of Dylan Lockard’s Facebook page)