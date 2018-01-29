HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

Dylan Lockard Expecting Tough Fight Against Shane Manley at CES 48

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

Over the course of his first two years as a pro, featherweight prospect Dylan Lockard doesn’t have much he can complain about, other than a lack of activity.

In three fights since 2016, Lockard has been able to pick up three wins, one each via decision, submission and TKO, showing a good amount of balance for someone still early in their career.

“Things have been going good,” Lockard told MMAWeekly.com. “I’ve just been training hard and trying to get better with each fight. I’m trying to enjoy everything. I’ve won my first few fights and I’m hoping to keep that going.”

Having spent a couple years in the amateur ranks prior to turning pro, Lockard feels he was able to make a smooth transition between the two due to the training he’s been receiving since he started fighting.

Dylan Lockard“I think my coaches did a good job of preparing me to make that jump from amateur,” said Lockard. “There is a difference between three-minute rounds and five-minute rounds. That’s something you definitely feel when you’re in the cage. Other than that, I did a good job preparing for it in practice.

“I’m happy with the way I’ve performed, but I feel there’s a lot of stuff I need to work on and get better at. That just comes with experience. Being able to do what you want to do in the cage. I still have a ways to go, but I am happy with what I’ve been able to do so far.”

Lockard (3-0) returns to the CES for the first time in over a year to take on Shane Manley (3-3) in a main card 145-pound bout on Friday in Lincoln, R.I.

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley: ‘Nate Diaz Has Never Even Been Close to Winning a World Title’

“Shane’s a tough fighter,” Lockard said. “He’s fought tough guys. He fought Chris Foster, who is one of the top guys in the area; then he fought Cody Garbrandt, who is one of the best fighters in the world right now. He’s fought guys with way more experience than me, so I’m expecting it to be a tough fight.

“He’s a good grappler. He looks to be strong. I think I’m just going to have to go out there and focus on myself and fight the way I need to fight to win. It’s going to be a tough fight, and I think I’ll have to win in the later rounds, probably.”

With his output being the only real issue Lockard has had with his pro career so far, he’s looking to pick up his activity level in 2018.

“I kind of go fight by fight, but this year I want to stay more active,” Lockard said. “Last year I only fought once. I had to deal with injuries, and people pulling out. It’s all part of the sport, but this year I’m just hoping to stay active, fight at least three times and get some momentum going.”

(Photo Courtesy of Dylan Lockard’s Facebook page)

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA