Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje: UFC on FOX 29 Road to the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In anticipation of the Octagon touching down in Arizona for a hard hitting UFC on FOX 29, witness the extraordinary lives and thrilling training camps of six exceptional fighters in UFC Road to the Octagon: Poirier vs Gaethje.

Lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje headline the event Gila River Arena in Glendale in a stylistic matchup that promises fireworks. Gaethje enters the bout coming off his first career loss in his last outing while Poirier is coming off a win over former champion Antony Pettis.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Details of Artem Lobov Altercation

Tune in Saturday for full UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.