Dustin Poirier Topples Bobby Green (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier‘s last knockout victory came last year against Bobby Green at UFC 199. Poirier next faces the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC Fight Night Norfolk on Saturday.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

