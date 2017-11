Dustin Poirier Sees His Path to UFC Title Shot

(Courtesy of UFC)

Dustin Poirier talks about his third-round finish of former champion Anthony Pettis following UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday. “The Diamond” reveals who he wants to fight next and has his sights set on a lightweight title shot.

