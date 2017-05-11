HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Sets Deadline to Keep Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Alive

Georges St-Pierre and Dana White

featuredDana White Yanks Georges St-Pierre; Michael Bisping Will Fight Yoel Romero

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Blasts ‘The Almighty’ Dana White

UFC 211 Stipe Miocic vs Junior dos Santos Face-Off

featuredUFC 211’s Stacked Card of Fighters Face Off

Dustin Poirier Says Eddie Alvarez is Going to Get ‘Whipped’ at UFC 211

May 11, 2017
No Comments

UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier doesn’t shy away from the fact that he can be an emotional fighter. On more than one occasion he’s allowed his emotions to get the better of him, and it has cost him.

One particular time that sticks out to Poirier was his UFC 178 loss to Conor McGregor in 2014.

“(Fighting emotionally) makes me do stuff I normally wouldn’t do,” Poirier said during a recent stint on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “It makes me make mistakes. I’m a way better fighter than that. When I get mad, and get emotional and fight with a lot of emotion like that, it blinds me a little bit and I make big mistakes.”

Poirier feels he’s made adjustments to help him get past the issue, especially in thanks due to becoming a father.

Dustin Poirier“I have a mental coach, and just growing as a person,” said Poirier. “I have a daughter now and she’s teaching me patience. It’s just life pretty much. Life makes you better.”

After dropping a TKO loss to Michael Johnson last September at UFC Fight Night 94, Poirier rebounded with a majority decision victory over Jim Miller at UFC 208 in February. Poirier believes he’ll be able to keep things rolling, like he did after his loss to McGregor, when he went on to a five-fight winning streak.

“I just have self-belief and I stay true,” Poirier said. “I’m really in this sport to win it and be in it for the long run. It’s a marathon. I just pace myself and just believe in myself.

“It’s tough what we do – fight the best guys in the world – one mistake and you can lose. I always go back to the drawing board, reassess, make adjustments, and I think every time I lose it shows the adjustments are made and I come back better.”

TRENDING > Dana White Confirms TUF 26 Will Crown Women’s Flyweight Champion

On Saturday in Dallas, Poirier (21-5) takes on Eddie Alvarez (28-5) in the headlining bout of the UFC 211 undercard in a 155-pound showdown.

With Alvarez making his first fight since his loss to McGregor in November, Poirier was asked if he thought his opponent would be looking to make a statement after suffering defeat in his last bout.

“That doesn’t have anything to do with me, honestly,” said Poirier. “It’s up to (Alvarez). I’m going to fight my fight.

“If he’s going to be in there emotional, thinking it’s all on the line and this will be his last fight; if he goes in there thinking that, he’s going to get his ass whipped. If he goes in there thinking smooth and clean, he’s going to get his ass whipped either way.”

With McGregor’s future in the division unclear at the moment, and with other fighters jostling for position, Poirier addressed where he feels he can end up in the lightweight division.

“This is probably one of the craziest divisions right now,” Poirier said. “With them maybe making an interim belt (because) the champion is not fighting, no telling what’s going to happen. Anything can happen in this sport, so we’ll see in a couple months, but after (UFC 211) it will be clearer.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Jessica Andrade vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211 Embedded

Jedrzejczyk and Andrade Hug It Out Before Pun...

May 11, 2017No Comments23 Views

On Episode 4 of UFC 211 Embedded, strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk crosses paths with opponent Jessica Andrade.

UFC Mexico Logo

UFC Returns to Mexico City ...

UFC on Thursday officially announced its return to Mexico

May 11, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Sets Deadline to...

UFC president Dana White has put a deadline on

May 11, 2017
Yair Rodriguez UFC 211 media day

Yair Rodriguez Wanted Frank...

Yair Rodriguez didn't pull any punches when asked why

May 11, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA