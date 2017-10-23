Dustin Poirier Raising Money for Fallen Police Officer’s Family at UFC Norfolk

Dustin Poirier has a big fight coming up. He’s headlining UFC Fight Night 120 opposite former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on Nov. 11 in Norfolk, Va. Aside from it being a good opportunity to further his career in the Octagon, Poirier is also leveraging his headliner status to do some good from a family in his community.

Poirier on Monday announced on Twitter that he would be selling his fight kit from the Nov. 11 bout in order to raise money for the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty in Lafeyette, La., Poirier’s home community.

“I will be selling my fight kit from my upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 120,” Poirier wrote. “All of the proceeds will be going directly to the family of Corporal Michael Middlebrook, a 9-year veteran of the Lafayette, La., police department, who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month. He left behind a wife and three daughters.”

Cpl. Middlebrook was shot and killed on Oct. 1 when responding to a call of a shooting at a convenience store.

Poirier intends to post a link for those interested in purchasing his kit immediately following his fight. You can follow Dustin Poirier on Twitter if you’re interested in being able to purchase his fight kit.

Additional fundraising for the Middlebrook Family is also underway at: ThinBlueLineUSA.com.

Thank you all for the support! pic.twitter.com/7xAkjmreI7 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 23, 2017

