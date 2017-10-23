               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDarren Till Shocks ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with Stunning First Round TKO in UFC Poland Main Event

Bellator 185 Fight Highlights

featuredGegard Mousasi Bruised in Victory; Heather Hardy Breaks Face in Loss (Bellator 185 Fight Highlights)

UFC Fight Night 118 Cerrone vs Till Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredUFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone vs. Till Live Results and Fight Stats

Conor McGregor with belt over Tony Ferguson

featuredConor McGregor’s Coach: Tony Ferguson Looks Like ‘More Logical’ Fight Than Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier Raising Money for Fallen Police Officer’s Family at UFC Norfolk

October 23, 2017
NoNo Comments

Dustin Poirier has a big fight coming up. He’s headlining UFC Fight Night 120 opposite former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis on Nov. 11 in Norfolk, Va. Aside from it being a good opportunity to further his career in the Octagon, Poirier is also leveraging his headliner status to do some good from a family in his community.

Poirier on Monday announced on Twitter that he would be selling his fight kit from the Nov. 11 bout in order to raise money for the family of a police officer killed in the line of duty in Lafeyette, La., Poirier’s home community.

“I will be selling my fight kit from my upcoming fight at UFC Fight Night 120,” Poirier wrote. “All of the proceeds will be going directly to the family of Corporal Michael Middlebrook, a 9-year veteran of the Lafayette, La., police department, who lost his life in the line of duty earlier this month. He left behind a wife and three daughters.”

Cpl. Middlebrook was shot and killed on Oct. 1 when responding to a call of a shooting at a convenience store.

Poirier intends to post a link for those interested in purchasing his kit immediately following his fight. You can follow Dustin Poirier on Twitter if you’re interested in being able to purchase his fight kit.

Additional fundraising for the Middlebrook Family is also underway at: ThinBlueLineUSA.com.

TRENDING > Why Did Conor McGregor Get Sent Away at UFC Gdansk?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Gdansk
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA