Dustin Poirier Gets His Black Belt Just in Time for Christmas

UFC lightweight contender Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier has been competing in mixed marital arts as a professional since 2009, but has been doing martial arts for much longer. The 28-year-old Louisiana native has been doing jiu-jitsu for 11 years and on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas Eve, Poirier received his black belt.

“The Diamond” broke the news on Twitter. “I’ve been doing Jiu jitsu for close to 11 years now. Today I received my black belt! Thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey,” he posted along with a photo wearing the black belt.

I've been doing Jiujitsu for close to 11 years now. Today I received my black belt! Thanks to everyone who has been part of my journey!! pic.twitter.com/Xz2LeYsnqU — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 23, 2017

Poirier last fought on Nov. 11 defeating former champion Anthony Pettis by TKO in the UFC Fight Night 120 main event in Norfolk, Virginia. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors. It was the seventh time in his career that he’s earned a UFC bonus and the fourth time he’s been awarded Fight of the Night.