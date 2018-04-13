HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dustin Poirier - UFC on FOX 29 weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 29 Weigh-in Results: Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Hit the Mark

UFC on FOX 29 Poirier vs Gaethje Live Weigh-ins

featuredUFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje LIVE Official Weigh-in Video

Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier: ‘I Believe I Will Be the No. 1 Contender When I Finish Justin Gaethje’

Colby Covington weigh-in

featuredColby Covington: ‘Paper Champ’ Tyron Woodley Is Doing Everything But Fighting Right Now

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Step on the Scale for UFC on FOX 29 (Video)

April 13, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

At least one highly anticipated UFC lightweight main event appears like it will make it all the way to the Octagon.

While Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s match-up has now been canceled on four occasions, including last week’s UFC 223, a lightweight bout between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is one step close to fruition after they stepped on the scale on Friday in Arizona.

Poirier and Gaethje is a fight that promises fireworks. Both men are known for pushing their limits in the cage, never backing down from a brutal throwdown. 

TRENDING > Michael Bisping to Conor McGregor: ‘Lose the [Expletive] Chip on the Shoulder’

Now that they’ve both made weight, unless something unexpected happens, we should see if they deliver on the anticipation.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Liverpool
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA