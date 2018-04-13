Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje Step on the Scale for UFC on FOX 29 (Video)

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

At least one highly anticipated UFC lightweight main event appears like it will make it all the way to the Octagon.

While Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s match-up has now been canceled on four occasions, including last week’s UFC 223, a lightweight bout between top contenders Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is one step close to fruition after they stepped on the scale on Friday in Arizona.

Poirier and Gaethje is a fight that promises fireworks. Both men are known for pushing their limits in the cage, never backing down from a brutal throwdown.

TRENDING > Michael Bisping to Conor McGregor: ‘Lose the [Expletive] Chip on the Shoulder’

Now that they’ve both made weight, unless something unexpected happens, we should see if they deliver on the anticipation.