Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis Lead the Charge on UFC Norfolk Fighter Bonuses

November 12, 2017
NoNo Comments

Veteran’s Day brought out the best in several UFC Fight Night 120 fighters on Saturday night in Norfolk, Va., not least of which was the performances of main eventers Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis.

Poirier busted Pettis open early in the fight, but the former UFC lightweight champion battled through blood pooling in his eyes, repeatedly attempting to submit Poirier. It wasn’t enough, however, as Poirier was relentless with his attacks, eventually injuring his foe in a scramble that forced Pettis to tap out.

Dustin Poirier vs Anthony PettisPoirier walked away with the biggest victory of his career, but each went home with an additional $50,000 bonus for having earned Fight of the Night honors.

The two Performance of the Night bonuses also went to main card fighters.

Matt Brown made quick work of Diego Sanchez, putting his lights out with a perfectly timed elbow.

Brown had been contemplating retirement leading up to the fight, but his impressive victory might give him a little more food for thought, as well as adding an extra $50,000 to his pocketbook.

Raphael Assuncao has remained near the top of the bantamweight contenders list for the past couple of years. His Performance of the Night, knockout victory over Matthew Lopez on Saturday night should only help to cement that status, if not put him directly in line for a title shot.

UFC Fight Night 120 Fighter Bonuses

  • Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis
  • Performance of the Night: Matt Brown
  • Performance of the Night: Raphael Assuncao

