Dustin Ortiz’s Record-Setting KO Pays Off (UFC Mexico City Bonuses)

August 6, 2017
There was no shortage of exciting finishes for officials to choose from when it came to the UFC Fight Night 114 post-fight bonuses on Saturday in Mexico City. 

While there were a few exciting fights that went the distance, there were a record-tying seven first-round finishes. All four bonus winners were selected from the finishers.

Flyweight Dustin Ortiz led the charge on the bonuses, securing his $50,000 check that accompanies the honor by knocking out a hard charging Hector Sandoval in a division record 15 seconds.

Dustin OrtizWith no Fight on the Night honor issued, three other fighters joined Ortiz in earning Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other winners included UFC newbie Humberto Bandenay, who accepted his fight with Martin Bravo on two week’s notice. It didn’t take Bandenay much longer than Ortiz, as he finished Bravo with a knee to the face in 26 seconds.

Niko Price kept his undefeated record intact when he scored a TKO stoppage over Alan Jouban. His 1:44 finish was also good enough for a $50,000 bonus.

The final Performance of the Night award went to Early Prelims fighter Joseph Morales. Though he got taken down early, Morales turned the tables on Roberto Sanchez and finished him with a rear-naked choke less than four minutes into their fight.

UFC Fight Night 114 Fighter Bonuses

Performances of the Night:

  • Dustin Ortiz
  • Humberto Bandenay
  • Niko Price
  • Joseph Morales

