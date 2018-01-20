Dustin Ortiz Outworks Alexandre Pantoja (UFC 220 Highlights)

Dustin Ortiz gets his seventh UFC win by unanimous decision over Alexandre Pantoja at #UFC220! https://t.co/1ILi3FA6Cg — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 21, 2018

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Dustin Ortiz’s unanimous decision win over Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 220 on Saturday in Boston.

The UFC heads to Charlotte, N.C., next week for UFC on FOX 27, which features a middleweight showdown between top contenders Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

