Dustin Ortiz Lands 15-Second KO! (UFC Mexico City Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Dustin Ortiz’s 15-second knockout of Hector Sandoval at UFC Fight Night 114 on Saturday in Mexico City.

