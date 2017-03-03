During Media Day, Ferguson Told Nurmagomedov, ‘Have Fun with Weight Cut’ (UFC 209 Embedded)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 209 Embedded, welterweight champion Tyron Woodley cuts weight and visualizes victory in his upcoming title defense. Interim lightweight title contender Khabib Nurmagomedov drills in the Ultimate Fighter training facility, while his opponent Tony Ferguson chats with fans online.

Stars including welterweight challenger Stephen Thompson face the cameras at Ultimate Media Day, then face their opponents on stage alongside UFC President Dana White. And behind the scenes, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre puts on UFC gloves for the first time in years.

