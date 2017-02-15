Dual-Division WSOF Champ David Branch Returns to UFC

Two-division World Series of Fighting champion David Branch has inked a deal to return to the UFC. Branch broke the news via Twitter on Wednesday.
Branch (20-3) fought four times in the UFC back in 2010 and 2011, but was released by the fight promotion following a loss to Rousimar Palhares in March 2011. He signed with World Series of Fighting in 2012 and appeared on their inaugural fight card. He put together an undefeated 10-0 record with the organization, winning the middleweight and light heavyweight titles.
He defended his middleweight title three times and his light heavyweight crown once. He last fought on Dec. 31, defeating Louis Taylor by rear-naked choke in the final round of the 185-pound title fight. Following the title defense, Branch became a free agent.
Branch will compete in the middleweight division in the UFC and is expected to be scheduled for his return bout this summer.