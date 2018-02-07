Drill That S— Like Your Life Depends on It… Because it Does! (UFC 221 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 221 Embedded, middleweight title contender Luke Rockhold braves the traffic patterns down under as he arrives in Perth to a traditional Australian meal. Opponent Yoel Romero braces himself for a week of media before his title showdown.

Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes takes in the Big Game and recounts how he landed his big fight against local legend Mark Hunt. “The Super Samoan” moves into his fight week home, looks back on his career and hits the gym.

Rockhold shops for organic produce and get Ali-inspired advice in the sauna.

UFC 221 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the interim middleweight championship bout at UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold on Saturday, February 10th on Pay-Per-View.

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 10 (North America), for UFC 221: Romero vs. Rockhold Full Results and Live Fight Stats from Perth, Australia, where Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold battle for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The UFC 221 co-main event features Mark Hunt squaring off with fellow Top 10 ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes.